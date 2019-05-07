Souhan; What is the Top End on Perez? [PODCAST]

Martin Perez threw 7 shutout innings in the Twins' 8-0 win over Toronto last night. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan thinks Perez can keep this up. The Twins lead the AL Central by 3 games over Cleveland and Jim still feels Cleveland is Minnesota's stiffest competition. Listen to the conversation below.

The Timberwolves introduced their new President of Basketball Operations, Gersson Rosas yesterday. Jim Souhan was at that press conference. He asked Rosas about how Andrew Wiggins fits with this organization. Check out the podcast to see what he said.