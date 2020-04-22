Souhan; Vikings looking at a Corner in the Draft [PODCAST]

The Vikings have a pair of first round picks in tomorrow night's NFL draft. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Vikings will likely take a cornerback with either pick #22 or #25 and they could trade down with the other pick. Jim says many corners like fit the value and need the Vikings are looking for in the first round.

A few former Vikings have sons that will likely be drafted in this year's draft. They include safety Antoine Winfield Jr., tight end Thaddeus Moss (Randy's son) and cornerback J.R. Reed (Jake's son). Jim thinks the Vikings won't likely draft Antoine Winfield Jr. unless they were to trade Anthony Harris. Jim also doubts the Vikings would take Thaddeus Moss due to a lack of need at tight end.