Souhan; Timberwolves Struggling Without Towns [PODCAST]

The Timberwolves dropped their 2nd straight game 124-101 to the Clippers in Los Angeles Monday night. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the margin of error to win these game without Karl-Anthony Towns is slim. He says D'Angelo Russell needs to be the top option, Jarrett Culver needs to give them more offense and Malik Beasley has to play better.

The Twins signed right handed relief pitcher Hansel Robles to a 1-year $2 Million contract. Jim says Robles is a typically low risk possible high return move. He says Robles wasn't good in 2020 due in part to reduced velocity. Souhan says the Twins will look to correct his issues and could get a closer for a reduced price.

The Gopher men's basketball team will play at #7 Wisconsin Thursday at 3:30, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 3:00. Jim says this Gopher team is deep and may be the deepest Richard Pitino has had at Minnesota.