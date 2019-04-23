Souhan; Rosario Is One of the Best AL Outfielders [PODCAST]

The Twins edged the Astros in Houston last night behind a 4 hit night from short stop Jorge Polanco. Outfielder Eddie Rosario has been red hot lately and Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan, who joined me this morning, said Rosario is one of the best outfielders in the American League and should be viewed that way nationally. Listen to Jim's thoughts on the Twins below.

The Vikings have the 18th overall pick in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday night. Jim suggested that Vikings could select Alabama guard/tackle Jonah Williams if he is still there when they pick.