Souhan; Nelson Cruz Still Hoping to Avoid IL Stint [PODCAST]

The Twins posted their first extra inning win of the season Sunday 8-5 in 10 innings at Cleveland after coughing up a 5-4 lead in the 9th inning. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says despite Nelson Cruz missing all 3 games at Cleveland this week they are hoping he can return as early as tonight against Baltimore. Souhan says they have too many guys on the injured list which could be contributing to their decision to hesitate putting Cruz on the IL with a wrist injury. He was hit by pitch in the first game of the double header at Anaheim last Thursday.

The Twins are continue to play without outfielder Byron Buxton. Jim says the Twins are still hoping to get him back soon but there is no timetable for his return. Souhan says the Twins are at a point that they are struggling to have enough major league talent on the major league roster.

The Minnesota Wild play at Vegas in a must win game tonight at 9:30. Hear the game on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports with coverage starting at 9:15. Souhan says the series turned the 2nd period of Game 3 when the Wild went out to a 2-0 lead after the 1st period. Jim says Vegas is bigger and stronger than the Wild and the Wild need to address this in the offseason. Zach Parise return to the active lineup Saturday for Game 4. Jim expects Parise to play tonight as well. He says Parise has 4 years left on his contract and he'll be tough to trade in the offseason.

