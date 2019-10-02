Souhan; Kepler Will Play in ALDS; Arraez is Questionable [PODCAST]

The Twins will play the ALDS with outfielder Max Kepler. He is coming back from a chest injury which has primary impacted his ability to swing the bat without pain. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He said Max Kepler was in the batting cage Tuesday and is expected to play center field Friday night. Second baseman Luis Arraez is doing better according to Jim but is status for Friday and the series is uncertain. Listen below.

The Twins are still hoping Marwin Gonzalez is available and Ehire Adrianza could also be available to play. Rocco Baldelli is committing to a post season roster yet and hasn't even confirmed his starting pitcher for Friday night.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins apologized to Adam Thielen for missing some open passes Sunday. Jim comments on Kirk doing that.

Jim also talks about the Timberwolves starting training camp the and Wild about to start the regular season.