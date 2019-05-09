Souhan: Is Odorizzi or Perez the Twins’ #2 Starter [PODCAST]

The Twins completed a 3-game sweep of the Blue Jays in Toronto Wednesday night to improve to 23-12. Kyle Gibson took his turn dominating the Blue Jays. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON. Jim suggested that Martin Perez and Jake Odorizzi are neck and neck for the #2 starting pitcher spot behind Jose Berrios. Listen below.

The Milwaukee Bucks advanced to the NBA Eastern Conference finals after disposing of the Boston Celtics Wednesday night. Jim think Milwaukee could win it all.

