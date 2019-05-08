Souhan; Hard Work the Key for Berrios [PODCAST]

The Twins blanked the Blue Jays again Tuesday night 3-0 behind the pitching from starter Jose Berrios. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan suggested on WJON today that hard work and a desire to be breaks makes Berrios one of the top pitchers in the American League. Marwin Gonzalez played first base last night. Souhan suggested that Gonzalez will play all over when Miguel Sano returns from his rehab assignment. Listen to today's conversation below.

The Timberwolves have decisions to make soon on Head coach and General Manager. Jim expects Ryan Saunders to be named Head Coach but isn't sure if Scott Layden will stay at General Manager.