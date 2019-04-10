SJU Baseball Splits Doubleheader

The St. John's University baseball team split a doubleheader with Gustavus in Collegeville Tuesday afternoon. The Johnnies fell 2-0 in eight innings in game one before bouncing back for a 4-2 win in game two.

Johnnies pitcher Jake Dickmeyer was the tough-luck loser in game one, tossing all eight innings while allowing just one earned run on eight hits and a walk. Sam Archer picked up the win for Gustavus with eight shutout innings.

Bennett Wiggins earned his fifth win of the season in game two with five innings of two-run, four-hit work. Former Rocori standout Alex Budde picked up his second save of the season with two scoreless innings to secure the win.

The Johnnies are scheduled to play at Bethel on Saturday.