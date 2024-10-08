Sister Anita Jennissen, 91, Little Falls

February 3, 1933 - October 6, 2024



Sister, Anita Jennissen, 91 year old resident of Little Falls, passed away at the St. Francis Convent in Little Falls.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, October 14 at 11:00 A.M. at the St. Francis Convent Chapel. A visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 P.M. on Sunday, October 13 and from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Monday at the St. Francis Convent Chapel. A Franciscan Wake Service will be held on Sunday at 7:00 P.M.

A full and complete notice will follow.