Silverius (Ves) Bohlig, 96, St. Cloud

April 4, 1925 – July 17, 2021

Silverius (Ves) Bohlig, age 96 of St. Cloud, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his children on Saturday, July 17, 2021. The Mass of Christian Burial celebrating his life will be 10:30AM, Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at St. Mary’s Cathedral Upper Church, burial with full military honors will be in Assumption Cemetery. There will be a visitation after 9:00 AM, Tuesday at the church. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Silverius (Ves) was born in New Munich on April 4, 1925 to Charles and Magdalene Bohlig. He was one of seven brothers. Ves graduated from Technical High School in St. Cloud, at the age of 17, so he entered the Marine Corps during WWII. He served 28 months overseas and returned home when the war ended. He was in active combat in Iwo Jima for 4 months and Guam for 20 months. He witnessed the raising of the United States Flag over Mount Suribachi on February 23, 1945. As a result, Ves was very patriotic and had a very special love for his country. In the eyes of his family, he was a true hero. In 1948, Ves married Rose Ann Mathews after returning from the War. They joyously welcomed seven children into their lives. They shared 67 years of marriage until Rose Ann passed away on August 28, 2016. In 1946, Ves opened Bohlig Cleaners and operated his business with his son, Bob, until Ves’s death. He was a very dedicated and hard worker and his cleaners was known as the best in St. Cloud. He always took great pride in making sure all the clothes that left the cleaners were perfect! Ves was a man of few words, be what he said was profound. He loved his country and on rare occasions he would talk to his family about his time during the War, but you could tell that bringing up those memories was very painful for him because of the suffering and death that he saw on a daily basis. He had a very special love for his wife, Rose Ann, as was witnessed by the attentive care he gave to her before her passing. He would visit her grave site on a daily basis because he desperately missed her. His children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren loved to get together with him and watch sports, go fishing with him and listen to music. Ves loved to dance at family weddings. He would be the last off the dance floor.

Ves was very proud of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They all inherited his strong work ethic and they became successes in their own professions. He was a man of deep faith and he never missed going to Mass on Sundays.

Ves’s secret to his longevity was his daily Brandy-7 up, his obsession with candy and his love of cold meat, hot dogs and ham! He loved his home and he hosted Christmas Eve every year for his family; of course he served his famous ham.

Ves is survived by his six children, Sue (Terry) Pladson, St. Cloud; Kay (Pat) Spaude, Hutchinson; Karen (Joe) Klein, St. Cloud; Joanne (Mike) Smith, St. Cloud; Judy (Dave) McStott, Maple Grove and Bob (June) Bohlig, St. Cloud. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren.

Ves was preceded in death by his loving wife, Rose Ann, his daughter, Patty Makepeace, his parents, and his six brothers; Al, Art, Ervin, Norman, Donald and Charles.

Ves will be greatly missed for his great love and dedication to his family, “saying it like it is” and for his home, which was a gathering place for his entire family. While his family is deeply saddened by his passing, they are at deep peace knowing that he is finally reunited with the love of his life for eternity.

A sincere “Thank You” to Centracare Hospice for their kind, compassionate, and supportive care; especially nurses, Ashley, Angie, Missy, Brittany and Tiffany. Massage Therapist, Dana and home health aides, Joe and Janelle.

The family requests memorial be sent to the Poor Clares Monastery: 421 4th St. South, Sauk Rapids, MN 56379