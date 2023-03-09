Sign of Spring – Almost Free Cone Day in Minnesota
Guess what - we have more snow in the forecast. I'm not sure that anyone wants this happening anymore. Even people who love and live for the winter weather to ice fish, snowmobile, snow shoe, ski, snowboard or whatever other winter activities you like. Let's move on to a new season. That's the best part of living in this part of the country - 4 seasons. Why does winter have to be so greedy?
According to the calendar, Monday is the official start of Spring. This after what looks like another snow event for the next few days - let's welcome Spring with another cold treat... ice cream!
Every year Minnesota based Dairy Queen has Free Cone Day on the first day of Spring, which this year happens on Monday, March 20th. Even if there is snow... which there will be... let's celebrate the beginning of Spring with a frozen treat.
Free Cone Day happens Monday at any participating Dairy Queen all day long. Anyone can get a free small vanilla cone for free on this one day. Limit of one per person.
Spring begins on March 20 and the best way to kick off treat szn is with Free Cone Day at a DQ® location. On March 20, stop by your local DQ® location and grab a small cone free of charge. That’s right, the iconic curl you crave is 100% free on March 20. All you have to do is show up and order! And as long as you’re stopping by, check out the rest of the menu and enjoy even more delicious DQ® Treats. Because nothing says treat szn like a classic DQ® Treat.
Some people aren't on board with having ice cream when there is still snow on the ground. I think ice cream is great any time of the year. If you saw the DQ in Moorhead, which always opens on March 1, you saw a line outside for the opening. There was actually a blizzard warning at the same time. People still went to the DQ for some sweet, frozen treats. Why not?
