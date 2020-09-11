Shirley Graveen, 88, St. Cloud

June 12, 1932 – September 8, 2020

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Shirley Mae Graveen will be held at 11AM on Thursday, September 24 at the Church of All Saints – St. Mary’s in Holdingford. Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00PM on Wednesday, September 23 at the Miller Carlin Funeral Home of Holdingford, as well as one hour prior to the Mass on Thursday. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Shirley passed away on Tuesday, September 8 in St. Cloud.

Shirley was born on June 12, 1932, in Holdingford, the daughter of Anton and Rose (Meier) Rolfes. On November 21, 1959 she was united in marriage to Larry Graveen in Holdingford at the St. Mary’s Church; their union was blessed with four children. Shirley and Larry shared 33 years of faith and dedication before Larry’s passing in 1992.

Shirley is survived by her children, Dawn (Tom) Bergeson of Gayville, SD, Michael (Theresa) Graveen of Cottage Grove, MN, and Patrick (Pam) Graveen of St. Cloud, MN; grandchildren, Sarah Hudnall, Nathan Bergeson, Christopher Bergeson, Stephen Bergeson, Jacob (Cassandra) Sinner, Bridget (Matt) Scherbing, Rachel (Cole) Krupa, and Nicholas Graveen; five great-grandchildren; as well as other extended family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband Larry Graveen; parents, Anton and Rose Rolfes; daughter, Jill Sinner; and siblings, Jeanette (Leo) Achter and Ervin Rolfes.