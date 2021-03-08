Shirley Ann Rempe, 66, Baxter

November 7, 1954 – March 5, 2021

Shirley Ann Rempe, age 66, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Friday, March 5, 2021 at St Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud, MN.

Shirley will be laid to rest on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Hillside Cemetery, Minneapolis. Services celebrating Shirley’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Shirley was born November 7, 1954 in Lawrence Indiana, to Charles and Mary (Combs) King.

She married Michael T. Rempe on December 20, 1971 in Lawrence, IN. The couple made their home in Lawrence, IN for a short time before settling in Minnesota and living in Eden Prairie and the Brainerd Lakes area for many years.

Shirley enjoyed traveling especially to Florida and Arizona and spending time with family and friends. She will be remembered as a selfless person who always put others and their needs ahead of her own.

Shirley is survived by her husband, of 50 years, Michael of Baxter, MN; sons Chad (Stephanie) of Minnetonka, MN, and Austin of Baxter, MN; daughter, Hannah Rempe of Baxter, MN; and three grandchildren, Michael, Sylas, and Elias, along with brothers, Dean (Peggy) King of Burleson, TX, and Doug (Kathy) King of Sugarland, TX; sister, Joyce (Mark) Theising, Indianapolis, IN, and three beloved dogs.

She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Erika, in 2001 and brother, Wayne.