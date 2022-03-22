Shirley Ann Chapman, 79, Sartell

January 3, 1943 - March 19, 2022

attachment-Shirley Chapman loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Shirley Ann Chapman, age 79, of Sartell who died Saturday at the Good Shepherd Home in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Ronald Weyrens will officiate and burial will be on Monday at MN State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell and one hour prior to the services on Saturday also at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home of Sauk Rapids.

Shirley was born January 3, 1943 in Spring Hill to Math & Marcella (Illies) Krantz. She married Alfred Chapman on October 2, 1965 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Spring Hill. Shirley has lived in Sartell since 1972 and worked as an office clerk for Pan O’ Gold for 38 years, retiring in 2008. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Shirley enjoyed reading, traveling, cooking and baking. She was a beautiful, caring, organized person with a positive outlook on life.

Survivors include her husband, Al of Sartell; son, Brian (Gina) of Poway, CA; daughters, Janell (James) Gruber of St. Cloud, Janet (Gabe) Krause of Ortonville; grandsons, Jeric, Jeremy and Matthew; sisters and brother, Marlene Lahr of St. Cloud, Lorraine (Richard) Moeller of Cold Spring, Irene Strong of St. Cloud, Math (Marge) Krantz of Lakeville and Linda (Gene) Malisheske of St. Cloud. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Herb (Mary) Krantz; brothers-in-law, Roland Lahr and Wayne Strong.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.