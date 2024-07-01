Sheryl A. “Shari” Flanagan, 63, Eden Prairie

March 20, 1961 – June 25, 2024

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2024 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Sheryl “Shari” Flanagan, age 63, of Eden Prairie who passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at her home. Reverend Jeremy Ploof will officiate. Entombment of the urn will take place at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be one hour prior to services on Tuesday at Church.

Sheryl was born March 20, 1961 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Valerian and Delores (Kammemeier) Henning. She graduated from the St. Cloud School of Beauty and began her career in the Cosmetology and the Beauty Industry. Sheryl married Brian Flanagan on April 21, 2001 in Lakeville.

Sheryl enjoyed spending time outside with nature, music, flowers and her dogs, Keagan and Finn. She had a big heart and loved keeping in contact with her friends and family.

She is survived by her husband, Brian; siblings, Sheila (Charles) Kloss of Elk River, Sandra (Dennis) Trettel of Rochester, Tom (Karen) of St. Cloud, Tim (Anthony Whelihan) of Plymouth, Todd (Melissa) of St. Cloud, Michael of St. Cloud; and many nieces and nephews.

Sheryl was preceded in death by her parents.