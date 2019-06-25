Sheriff: St. Augusta Store Robbed, Suspect Arrested

ST. AUGUSTA -- A Kimball man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a St. Augusta convenience store. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the incident began at about 11:15 a.m. Sunday at the St. Augusta Mini Serve on County Road 7.

An employee found a man crouched behind the counter taking money from the register. He tried to keep the suspect inside the store as he called 911 but the suspect threatened to shoot him as he made a motion towards his waistband. The suspect then ran from the store.

Video from the St. Augusta Mini Serve showed the suspect taking a bottle of liquor and cash. The video also showed the man get into a blue Nissan Quest leading to a business along Highway 15 north of Kimball. Deputies found the man residing there. He was uncooperative, barricaded himself in a room, and threatened to hurt himself. Deputies eventually forced their way into the room and tased him.

The man has been identified as 55-year-old Earl York of Kimball.

During the jail intake process, cash was found hidden in York's clothing. Deputies also used a search warrant at the residence and found an empty bottle matching the description of what was taken from the Mini Serve.