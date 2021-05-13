Sheriff: Melrose Man Hurt in Crash Near Freeport

FREEPORT -- There was a two-vehicle crash with injuries near Freeport.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about noon Wednesday at the intersection of County Road 11 and County Road 30 in Oak Township, just south of Freeport.

A pickup driven by 56-year-old Dale Winter of Melrose was going north on County Road 11.

Meanwhile, a semi driven by 65-year-old Randy Walls of Minnetrista was going east on County Road 30. The Sheriff's Office says Walls stopped at the stop sign and then proceeded into the intersection and the two vehicles collided.

The extent of the injuries to Winter is not known.

