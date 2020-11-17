Sheilah F. (Christianson) Hillberg, 73, Princeton

January 19, 1947 - November 9, 2020

Sheilah Faye was born on January 19, 1947, in Starbuck, MN, to Fred and Frances (Domstreich) Rust. She grew up in Hancock with five sisters and one brother with whom she remained close her entire life. She married Eugene “Gene” Christianson on January 21, 1967, and together they raised five children, Craig, Shayla, Gina, Tracie, and Kellan. In 1970, she was baptized as a Jehovah's Witness and remained faithful to Jehovah until the end of her life. She was truly born to be a mom. She was there every day when her children came home from school and delighted in hearing about their day, and she took pride in teaching her children about the Bible. She was later able to get out into the community and work at jobs she enjoyed, including milking cows at Greenline Farms, working in the kitchen at Merlin's Family Restaurant, and making pizzas at Casey's General store, where she touched many lives and made good friends. In 1989, she became a grandmother with the birth of her first grandson, Cameron, followed by Hunter, Saje, Maximus, Mariella, and Madelyn. Her grandchildren were the light of her life, and she enjoyed spending as much time with them as she could.

After Gene's passing, she met Bill Hillberg at the Elim Home, and they later married in the garden, becoming the first couple to fall in love and marry at the Elim Home. They enjoyed doing everything together including watching old movies and TV shows and listening to oldies on the radio. They were a common sight around Princeton cruising around in their electric wheelchairs. Sheilah's husband, Bill, is a kind, thoughtful man who cherished every moment he had with her. Sheilah passed away on November 9, 2020, surrounded by her loving husband and children.

Sheilah will be deeply missed by her husband, Bill Hillberg; children, Craig (Joane) Christianson of Foreston, Shayla Christianson of Coon Rapids, Gina Christianson (Steven) of St. Cloud, Tracie Christianson of Princeton, and Kellan (Keli) Christianson of Coon Rapids; grandchildren, Cameron Christianson, Hunter Cloud, Saje Cloud, Maximus Christianson, Mariella Christianson, and Madelyn Nelson; siblings, Sharon Schilling, Pam (Murry) Rafferty, Penny (Selmer) Mithun, and Randy (Lisa) Rust, along with a large extended family and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Eugene; and her sisters, Sandra Maughan and Jill Lang.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Sheilah at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, November 18 at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton. A Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, November 17 and one hour prior to the Celebration of Life at the funeral home. If you are unable to attend in person, the Celebration of Life will be available to stream via Zoom with Meeting ID: 973 7935 8324, or at https://zoom.us/j/97379358324