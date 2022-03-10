Shawn M. Ainger, 50, Clear Lake

June 10, 1971 – March 7, 2022

Shawn Marie Ainger, age 50, Clear Lake, MN, died Monday, March 7, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A celebration of life service will be held Friday, March 18, 2022 at the Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM with a time of sharing at 7:00 PM. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Shawn was born June 10, 1971 in St. Cloud, MN to Gaye M. Ainger. She graduated from Becker High School. Shawn worked for Schmidt Labs, Tops Dry Cleaners for 7 years and most recently for G & K for 7 years. She enjoyed fishing, partying, and watching football and NASCAR. Shawn loved her many pets.

Survivors include her daughter, Kayla Lene of Clear Lake, MN; significant other Myron Thorson of Clear Lake, MN; mother Gaye Haight of Chetek, WI; sister Susan Haight of Nevada and granddaughter Kaliyah Kothman.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents.