Sharron Westrom, 73, Holdingford

September 11, 1947 – June 17, 2021

Services celebrating the life of Sharron Westrom, age 73, of Holdingford, will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, June 22, at the Holdingford Community Church. Burial will be in the South Elmdale Community Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 4-8:00 PM, Monday, and again after 10:00 AM Tuesday, both at the church in Holdingford. Arrangements are entrusted to the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Sharron was born September 11, 1947, in Sandstone, MN to John and Doris (Morley) Sexton. She grew up in Sandstone and attended college at St. Cloud State University. She began teaching in Holdingford, where she met Ed Westrom, another new teacher. The two were married on June 5, 1971, in Sandstone, and this year they were able to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary together. Sharron taught both 1st and 3rd grades for 34 years, and she was a candidate for teacher of the year. She retired in 2004. Sharron loved spending time with her family, especially playing games (carbles) with her 7 grandchildren. Her grandchildren will miss her greatly! She loved camping and traveling and particularly, country music. Ed and Sharron attended many country music concerts. She was a member of the Holdingford Community Church and the Holdingford Lioness Club.

Sharron is survived by her husband, Ed, Holdingford; her two daughters, Heather (Jeremy) Johnson, Sauk Rapids, and Melanie (Troy) Knase, Duluth. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and her brother, Richard (Terri) Sexton, California.

She is preceded in death by her parents and an infant granddaughter.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Tri County Humane Society.