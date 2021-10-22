Sharon Lee Witt, 72, Bonita Springs, FL

May 1, 1949 - October 18, 2021

Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:30 AM on Friday, October 22nd, at St. Augustine’s Church in St. Cloud for Sharon Lee Witt, 72, who passed away peacefully with her husband by her side. Visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:30 AM Friday at the Church. Entombment will be at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Sharon Lee (Melberg) Witt, first born of Annella M. (Greeninger) and James P. Melberg, Anoka, MN. Sharon was born May 1. 1949, and passed October 18th, 2021 in Walker, MN where she spent the last thirteen summers.

Sharon graduated from St. Cloud State University and taught English/Language Arts at St. Francis Xavier and St. Cloud Technical High School. After ten years, her interests turned to real estate and construction where she spent the next 24 years working in St. Cloud and the Twin Cities areas. During her work career, Sharon served on many Boards and with various volunteer organizations.

On September 3, 1980, Sharon married Blair M Witt (St. Cloud) in Munsinger Park. Blair promised travel and so for the next 40 plus years travel became a priority. Sharon was an avid gardener, cook, fisherman, skier, golfer, and every kind of card game. All of which were enjoyed with close friends in Walker and Bonita Springs, FL.

Early retirement was spent in Breckenridge, Colorado, Bonita Springs, Florida and on Leech Lake in Walker, MN.

Sharon is survived by her much loved and loving husband, Blair.

Also, two sisters, Mary Melberg (James Hogan), Dawn Petersen (Tom) and brother James Melberg (Paula); nieces, Kelsey Melberg, Jessica Viripaeff (Lexi); nephews Kyle Melberg and Adam Garcia (Claire) along with grandniece Violet and grandnephews Franklin and Oscar. Sharon considered her sister- in -law, Barbara (Witt) and husband James Garcia her family.

Succeeding her in death were her parents Annella and James, a sister, Colleen (Melberg) Bell, and her favorite aunt who was like an older sister, Eileen (Greeninger) Rogers.

“In this life we cannot do great things. We can only do small things with great love.”

~ Mother Teresa

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name are appreciated to:

Breastcancer.org

Knute Nelson Hospice Care

Paws and Claws, Hackensack, MN.