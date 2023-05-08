Sharon F. Waldorf, 73, Sartell

October 12, 1949 - May 2, 2023

attachment-Sharon Waldorf loading...

Sharon Faye Waldorf, age 73, Sartell, MN, passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 after a long battle with Parkinson’s. She passed peacefully at Good Shepherd Memory Care Cottages.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart Church in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. A lunch will be served following the service. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.

Sharon was born on October 12, 1949 in Park River, ND to Urban and Edna (Olson) Carlson. She married Doug Waldorf on April 29, 1972. Sharon worked for Fingerhut for 25 years. When they closed she went to Vo Tech and got and L.P.N. license and worked at the VA Medical Center until her retirement. Sharon and Doug lived in Sauk Rapids for 43 years, then moved to Sartell.

Sharon is survived by her husband of 51 years, Douglas; her daughter Michelle (Matthew) Hawkins; granddaughters, Sophia and Isabella; step grandsons, Chase and Taylor; sisters Joyce Goodoien and Echo (Dwight) Kuntz; brothers, Wes, Dave and Mike Carlson; brothers-in-law, Dan (Clarice) Waldorf and Dick Waldorf; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Sharon was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Tracy, parents, Urban and Edna Carlson, mother-in-law and father-in-law, Virginia and Cyril Waldorf, brother Cledith Carlson, sister Bonnie Oullette, sisters-in-law, Bonnie Waldorf and Darlene Carlson.

Sharon loved her family, her God, and the great outdoors, but her favorite was spoiling the grandkids, She will be missed by all.