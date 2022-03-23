Sharon Ann Hansen, 71, Elk River

September 11, 1950 - March 21, 2022

A memorial service will be at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Big Lake for Sharon Hansen who passed away on March 21, 2022 at her home in Elk River. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.

Sharon was born September 11, 1950, to William and Myrtle (Stablefeldt) Stevenson in Des Moines, IA. She graduated from High School in Minneapolis. She married Steven J. Hansen in 1971. Sharon was a loyal hard-working employee of Allina Health from the time she was eighteen until retiring as a Business Manager of the Allina Health Pharmacy in Minneapolis at the age of sixty-eight.

Sharon skillfully created beautiful porcelain dolls. She would start from her own kiln and create every detail of the doll from painting to the last stitch of clothing. Each new baby in the family received quilts that she sewed and cross-stitched with detail. She loved spending time with her nieces and nephews. Gatherings at her pool or cooking hotdogs and smores at her backyard fire pit brought her great joy. Sharon’s wit and sense of humor will be missed by all who knew her.

Sharon is survived by her brothers, Robert (Deb) Stevenson of Little Falls and Eddie (Cathy) Stevenson of Clayton, WI; sisters, Dorathy (Greg) McGuiggan, Billie (Robert) Evenson, Susan (Calvin) DeMarre, Jean (Todd) Jogodzinski, Bonnie Stevenson and Bettie (Patrick) Allen all of Elk River and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband.