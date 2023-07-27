Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Meeker/Stearns County

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Meeker and Stearns County.

From the National Weather Service:

At 357 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Paynesville, or 24 miles northeast of Willmar, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near... Richmond around 415 PM CDT. Cold Spring around 420 PM CDT. Watkins around 425 PM CDT. Rockville around 430 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Manannah, Paynesville Airport, St Nicholas, Roscoe and St. Martin.