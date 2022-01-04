Several More Players Tumble onto Vikings Reserve/COVID-19 List

The reserve COVID-19 list continues to grow for the Minnesota Vikings following Sunday night's loss at Green Bay.

Kirk Cousins was on the list and missed Sunday night's game against the Packers. There's no word on his status for this week.

Dalvin Cook returned to the lineup Sunday night after a week on the COVID list.

Today, the team added five more players that will miss this Sunday's regular-season finale against the Chicago Bears in Minneapolis.

Latest Additions to the Vikings COVID List

Safety Camryn Bynum

Offensive guard Ezra Cleveland

Offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw

Linebacker Eric Kendricks

Offensive tackle Brian O'Neill

The Vikings, already eliminated from the post-season, will host the Chicago Bears (also eliminated) this Sunday at noon at U.S. Bank Stadium in both teams' regular-season finale.

