SAUK CENTRE -- A Semi driver was hurt in a crash near Sauk Centre Tuesday morning.

The incident happened just before 6:00 a.m. on Highway 71.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 63-year-old David Ehlers , of Fergus Falls, was heading south on Highway 71, when he attempted to turn into the north entrance of Truckers Inn, went off the road and rolled.

Ehlers suffered non-life threatening injuries.