The Section 8AAA boys basketball championship game between Bemidji and Sartell at Brainerd High School has been moved from Thursday to Friday due to poor weather being forecast for the area.

The #2 seeded Sabres are 20-8 so far this season, while the top-seeded Lumberjacks check in at 22-4 overall. Bemidji snuck past the Sabres 60-54 on February 9th in Sartell.

Friday's game will tip off at 7 p.m.