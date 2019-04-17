A GOURMET DINNER LIKE NO OTHER

I was recently invited by my Nephew's girlfriend Alyssia Leopold to a gourmet dinner put on by the talented students of SCTCC's Culinary Arts program, led by Chef & Culinary Arts Instructor, Jay Thomas. (Pictured above; center). I had no idea what I was in for.

Photo by Kelly Cordes

The students create the menu, and do all the work; working together to create an amazing meal that started with these Crispy Pancetta's with goat cheese and fig spread.

This was followed by a wild mushroom consomme with a warm pastry hat. (basically an amazing pastry topped mushroom soup).

Photo by Kelly Cordes

Next, a spring greens salad topped with gorgonzola, pear, walnuts, cranberry and a prickly pear vinaigrette.

Photo by Kelly Cordes

A tasty fresh and warm brioche with butter

Photo by Kelly Cordes

Now...we get to the FIRST main course. Something I've never tried before: A honey soy glazed duck, served with tri-colored carrots and Parmesan risotto. I cannot tell you how tender the duck was. A delicious flavor that melded so will with the risotto; another food I've never tried!

Photo by Kelly Cordes

Then it was time to cleanse the palet and prepare for the second round of food. This was a beautifully presented and delicious apple and bourbon sorbet; tastefully decorated with a mint leaf.

Photo by Kelly Cordes

Time for meal number two. This was a beef short rib served with green beans and sweetcorn orzo pilaf. The meat was fall off the bone delicious.

Photo by Kelly Cordes

There was also a raspberry flambe a top a chocolate torte, which the students showed off their flambe skills before their audience, and they ended the evening with a delicious cup of warm butterscotch caramel coffee, pictured below.

Photo by Kelly Cordes

Chef & Culinary Arts Instructor and his assistants have certainly done an incredible job teaching their St Cloud Technical & Community College students true skills that hopefully will take them far in their chosen careers. Thanks to Alyssia for inviting me, and to all the students who did such an amazing job!