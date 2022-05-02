SCTCC Baseball Recap – May 2nd, 2022

ST. CLOUD TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE CYCLONES BASEBALL RECAP

(Friday April 29th)

CLC BRAINERD RAIDERS 10 SCTCC CYCLONES 2

(Game #1)

The Raiders defeated their rivals the Cyclones, they put up six big runs in the third inning. This gave their starting pitcher good support, Derin Gaudette threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Raiders offense was led by Kyle Baker, he went 4-for-5 with a double for an RBI. Adam Braun went 2-for-3 with a home run, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Derin Gaudette went 2-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and Erubel Ozuna went 1-for-4 with a triple for an RBI, a walk and he scored two runs. Rylee Rauch went 1-for-3 with a triple for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jesus Santos was credited for an RBI and he scored a run and Justin Houge was credited for an RBI. Erik Bungum had a sacrifice fly, Nolan Notch from Rocori High School scored two runs, Eli Roberts had a stolen base and he scored a run and Leo Villa scored a run.

The Cyclones starting pitcher Grady Fuchs from Paynesville Area High School threw three innings, he gave up four hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Sam Boysen from Rochester John Marshall High School threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Preston Schlegel from Big Lake High School threw two innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Cyclones offense was led by Dylan Haskamp from Sauk Centre High School, he went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Michael Solis from Gregory Portland High School went 2-for-2 for an RBI and he earned a walk. Drew Beier. Foley High School graduate went 1-for-4 for an RBI. Jackson Peter from Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa High School earned two walks and Frank Fernandez from Keys Gate Charter School Florida earned a walk and he scored a run. Brady Linn a Rocori High School graduate went 1-for-3.

SCTCC CYCLONES 8 CLC BRAINERD RAIDERS 2

(Game #2)

The Cyclones did come back in game two of their double header, they collected eight hits, including four doubles and a home run. This gave the Raiders their second loss in the Conference on the season. Righty Drew Beier started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Rocori graduate Brady Linn, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for two RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Austin Kantola the Cyclones catcher from Dassel-Cokato High School went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Drew Beier gave him additional support, as he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBI’s, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Jackson Peter went 1-for-4 with a double for an RBI and Michael Solis went 1-for-3 for an RBI. Frank Fernandez earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Dylan Kaskamp earned a walk and he scored a run, Carter Wessel from Paynesville High School scored a run and Jose Torres Rivera from Manuel Cruz Maceira Puerto Rico had a sacrifice bunt.

The Raiders starting pitcher was Mason Argir, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits and eight runs. Ivan Villa threw 2/3 of an inning to close it out. The Raiders offense was led by Erubel Uzuna, he went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run and Rylee Rausch went 2-for-2 with a double. Eli Roberts went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Noah Cekalla earned a walk. Adam Braun went 1-for-3 with a walk and Erik Bungum went 1-for-2 with a walk.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Wednesday May 4th

Anoka-Ramsey CC Golden Rams

2:00/4:00

Putz Field