SCSU Women Advance In NSIC Tourney

The St. Cloud State women's basketball team advanced to the NSIC Tournament semifinal with a convincing 69-57 win over Augustana Sunday night in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The Huskies led by just a point heading into the fourth quarter before outscoring the Vikings 24-13 to close out the game. SCSU held Augustana to 31% shooting overall, including 4-25 from three-point range.

St. Cloud State was led by Brehna Evans' 23 points in the win.

The Huskies will play against the University of Sioux Falls Monday night in Sioux Falls. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. on AM 1390, Granite City Sports.