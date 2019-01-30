SCSU Set To Open Season This Weekend

SCSU Athletics

The Huskies will open their season this coming weekend in Texas, with three big games at Minute Maid Park, home of the Houston Astros. They will start their season as the No. 4 ranked team in the region.

SCSU has two preseason All-Region Players in pitcher Dom Austing and Outfielder Mitch Malek. The Huskies finished the 2018 season with a 30-17 overall record and were 21-8 in the NSIC. The preseason regional rankings have only Augustana, Southern Arkansas and Central Missouri ahead of the Huskies.

The Huskies will have nearly their entire pitching staff back from the 2018 season, including two-time All American Sheldon Miks in the rotation.

Returning Pitchers:

Sheldon Miks              Shakopee HS  Senior  6’4       210      Left Hander

Dominic Austing         Cathedral HS  Senior  6’0       175      Right Hander

Zach Siggelkow          St. Anthony Village Senior     6’1       190      Left Hander

Shannon Ahern           Holly Angels HS         Junior  5:11     185      Left Hander

Matt Butler                 Neuqua Valley, Ill       Senior  6’0       180      Right Hander

Kyle Boser                  Little Falls HS Senior  6’1       180      Right Hander

 

Top Position Players:

Mathew Meyer            Sauk Rapids HS          Senior  6’2       210      1st/Catcher

Mitch Mallek          Stevens Pt., Wis.         Senior  6’2       205      Outfielder

Jordan Joseph       STMA HS                   Senior  5”8      185      Shortstop

Caden Harris       Blue Valley HS           Senior  6’1       210      Outfield

Ethan Ibarra           Liberty HS                  Senior  6’1       210      Outfield

Matt Quade                 Paynesville HS            Junior  6’2       205      Infielder

 

OPENING GAMES

Friday February 1st

Texas A@M University-Kingsville

Houston,Texas            (1:30)

Saturday February 2nd

Tarleton State University

Houston, Texas           (10:00)

Sunday February 3rd

University of Central Missouri

Houston, Texas           (1:30)

