SCSU Men’s Basketball Advances In NSIC Tourney

The St. Cloud State men's basketball team beat Upper Iowa 91-72 Wednesday night at Halenbeck Hall in the opening round of the NSIC Tournament. The Huskies are now 22-7 on the season with the win.

Gage Davis' recent tear continued Wednesday with a 31 point effort, which also included nine rebounds, eight assists and four steals. Davis did not turn the ball over in 39 minutes on the floor.

Sean Smith added 27 points on 11-15 shooting from the floor.

The Huskies will take on Wayne State in the NSIC Tournament quarterfinals in Sioux Falls Sunday night. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. on AM 1390, Granite City Sports.