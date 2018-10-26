SCSU Hockey Steamrolls Boston College

The #2 St. Cloud State University men's hockey team destroyed Boston College 7-0 Thursday night in Massachusetts. The Huskies are now 5-0 on the season.

A pair of SCSU freshmen combined for five goals in the win, with Sam Hentges charting a hat trick and Nolan Walker adding a pair of tallies. Jack Poehling and Luke Jaycox also scored goals for the Huskies in the win.

David Hrenak stopped all 32 BC shots he saw to earn the shutout in net for St. Cloud State.

The Huskies will get Friday off before playing at Northeastern Saturday night. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. on The River 96.7 FM.