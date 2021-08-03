SCSU Hints At 2021 Homecoming Plans For This October

St. Cloud State University celebrated homecoming virtually in 2020. We're not sure what they're planning for 2021, but it's something.

On their official Facebook account, SCSU wrote, "Mark Oct. 13-16 on your calendars and join us for Homecoming in just a few short months."



It definitely feels like they're planning some sort of in-person event, but it's hard to say. They continued, "Stay tuned for additional details. #BHuskiesPROUD"

The Minnesota State system recently made headlines when they announced that their campus communities will be required to wear masks again. This includes St. Cloud State University and St. Cloud Technical and Community College along with 52 other campuses across Minnesota.

An in-person event may not be able to move forward depending on what happens with the pandemic this fall. The Minnesota State requirement went into effect on Monday, August 2.

The first day of the fall semester for SCSU starts Monday, August 23.

