SCSU Basketball To Compete In NCAA Tournament

The St. Cloud State University men's basketball team has earned a bid in the NCAA Division II basketball tournament for a second straight season. The selection show was late Sunday night.

The Huskies will travel to Missouri for a matchup with Southern Nazarene University of the Great American Conference on Saturday night. The Huskies boast a 22-8 record this season, while the Crimson Storm check in at 28-5.

SCSU is the #4 seed in the Central Region. A look at the full bracket can be found HERE . AM 1390 Granite City Sports will air all of the Huskies' games at the tournament.