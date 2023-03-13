SCSU Baseball Update – March 13th, 2023

SAINT CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKIES BASEBALL RECAP

The Huskies traveled to Fort Lauderdale, Florida to start their seven game series of their Florida Spring trip. The Huskies were defeated in their first game, as they struggled to put the ball in play with runners on base and they had a couple of misplays.

NOVA SOUTHERN SHARKS 9 ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIES 2

The Huskies righty Riley Ahern, a senior from The Academy of Holy Angels started on the mound. Riley threw four innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Lefty Payton VanBeck a junior from BBE High School threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, two runs and one walk. A righty Sawyer Smith a sophomore from Somers, Wisconsin threw one inning in relief, he recorded a strikeout. Righty Grady Fuchs a junior from Paynesville Area High School threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and two walks. Righty Eli Emerson a senior from Rocori High School threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit and three runs.

The Huskies offense was led by Sawyer Smith, he went 2-for4 with a double for 2 RBIs and junior John Nett from Appleton, Wisconsin went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Senior Drew Bulson from St. Cloud Tech High School went 1-for-4. Junior Otto Grim from Bemidji High School went 1-for-2. Junior Tyler Schiller from Hutchinson High School earned two walks and Junior Tate Wallat from Federal Way, Washington earned a walk and he scored a run. Freshman Brayden Jacobson from West Fargo earned a walk and he scored a run and senior Mason Primus from Rocori High School earned a walk.

The Sharks had Lefty Carlos Rey Jr. start on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up just two hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Danny Vazquez threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Ryan Bracrich threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recoded one strikeout. Anthony Karoly threw the final inning in relief, he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Sharks offense were led on offense by Ihasrary Castaneda, he went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored two runs. Tyler Epstein went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he scored two runs and he earned a walk. Duvean Rastore went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Stephen Pihisler went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI.

NOVA SOUTHEASTERN SHARKS 8 ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIES 4

The Sharks defeated the Huskies, backed by a big three run eighth inning, to break open a very close game. Cooper Omans started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Ronaldo Fernandez threw two innings to earn the win, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Mike Dillon threw 1 1/3 innings in relief to earn the save, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Sharks were led on offense by Stephen Schissler, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs, he scored three runs and he earned a walk. Marcus Franco went 2-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Duncan Pastore went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Daniel Irisarri earned three walks.

The Huskies starting pitcher, righty Ethan Lanthier a 6’5” sophomore from Northfield High School threw four innings. He gave up two hits, three runs, six walks and he recorded thee strikeouts. Righty Drew Beier from Foley High School and TCC threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by sophomore Sawyer Smith, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Sophomore Kevin Butler from Niagara Valley, Illinois went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Senior Drew Bulson St. Cloud Tech High School, went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Junior John Nett from Appleton,Wisconsin went 2-for-4 with a triple for a RBI and he earned a walk.Junior Otto Grimm from Bemidji High School went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Sophomore Ethan Navratil from Albany High School earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Senior Sam Riola from Blaine High School earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run.

NOVA SOUTHEASTERN SHARKS 6 ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIES 5

The Sharks defeated the Huskies on a walk off in the bottom of the tenth inning, they did out hit the Huskies 11-8. Frank Elisslt started on the mound for the Sharks, he threw five innings and Stephen Schiller closed it out with five inns of relieve to earn the win.

The Sharks offense was led by Duncan Pastore, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and Adam Smith went 1-for-5 for two RBIs. Mac Safaro went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Stephen Schiller went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

The Huskies starting pitcher Righty Sam Riola, a senior from Blaine High School, he threw 3 2/3 innings. He gave up seven hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Lefty Jack Habeck a junior from Appleton, Wisconsin threw six innings, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Garrett Bevacqua a sophomore from Carlsbad, California, he went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Noah Dehne a junior from Minnehaha Academy and a NDSU transfer earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. John Nett, center fielder went 3-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Sawyer Smith, Huskies shortstop went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Ethan Navratil, Huskies first baseman went 1-for-2 and Bryce Jacobson earned a walk and he scored a run. Mason Primus, a senior from Rocori High School earned thee walks and he was credited for a RBI. Drew Beier a junior from Foley High School went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Sam Riola, pitcher and infielder earned a walk and he scored a run. Tyler Schiller, Huskies left fielder earned a walk, Kevin Butler, Huskies catcher earned a walk and Mitchell Gumbko a junior from Ada, Michigan earned a walk.

UPCOMING GAMES:

Monday March 13th

Caldwell 3:00 Lakeworth, Florida

Tuesday March 14th

Bentley 10:00 Delroy Beach, Florida