SCSU Baseball Update – April 23rd, 2022

SAINT CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKIES BASEBALL RECAP

(Thursday April 21st)

SCSU HUSKIES 3 NORTHERN STATE UN. WOLVES 0

(Game # 1)

The Huskies won their doubleheader with the Northern State University to take their winning streak to ten games. The Huskies collected eight hits including one double to give freshman lefty Luke Tupy all the support that he needed. He threw a complete game to earn the win, he threw a perfect game, no hits, no runs and he recorded fifteen strikeouts in this seven inning game.

The Huskies offense was led by John Nett, Husky centerfielder and Sam Riola Huskies second baseman, both went 1-for-3 for an RBI. Tate Wallat, Husky third baseman went 3-for-3 and he scored a run and Ethan Navratil, Husky first baseman went 1-for-2 with a double and he scored a run. Drew Bulson, Husky DH went 1-for-3 for an RBI and Max Gamm, Husky shortstop went 1-for-2.

The Wolves starting pitcher was Matt Otto, he threw a complete game, he gave up eight hits. The Wolves sent twenty-one batters to the plate and never had a single base runner in the game.

SCSU HUSKIES 16 NORTHERN STATE UN. WOLVES 6

(Game #2)

The Huskies collected nineteen hits, including six players with multi-hit games. This now gives a 25-10 overall season record and 17-4 in the NSIC. Five Huskies pitchers threw in the game, Ethan Lanthier a freshman righty started on the mound, he threw 2 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Owen Anderson a freshman righty threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Eli Emerson sophomore righty threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, four runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. Nick Brauns senior righty threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits and one run. Shannon Ahern a senior lefty threw one inning to close it out, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Huskies offense was led by John Nett a 5’10 190 pounder went 4-for-6 for two RBI’s, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Ethan Navratil the 6’4” 215 pounder went 2-for-4 for four RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Tate Wallat a 5’11 185 pounder went 3-for-5 for an RBI and he scored two runs. Max Gamm 5’11” 170 pounder went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and he scored a run. Drew Bulson a 6’0” 190 pounder went 3-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Tyler Schiller a 5’10” 200 pounder went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk, was hit by a pitch, a stolen base and he scored three runs. Sam Riola a 6’1” 185 pounder went 2-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Paul Steffensen a 5’9” 195 pounder went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Sawyer Smith a 6’4” 195 pounder went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Mitch Gumbko a 5’11” 175 pounder had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Wolves starting pitcher Andrew Pugliano threw one inning, he gave up five hits and six runs. Tate Hensley threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, four runs and two walks. Jack Miller threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up ten hits six runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Wolves offense was led by Spencer Sairinger, he went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs. Alex Sauer went 1-for-1, he earned a walk and was credited for an RBI. Niko Pezonella was credited for an RBI and Jack Paulson went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Isaiah Chevalier went 1-for-2, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Karson Hesser went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Reece Ragatz earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Ramon Vega Jr earned a walk, he is a Buffalo High School graduate and Austin Pailner earned a walk and he scored a run.

SCSU HUSKIES 10 BEMIDJI STATE UNIV. BEAVERS 2

(Saturday April 23rd)

The Huskies defeated their NSIC rivals the Beavers, they collected seventeen hits, including a home run and a double. This extended their winning streak to 11 games in a row with a overall 26-10 record and 18-4 in the NSIC. The Huskies played flawless defense to give their pitcher a great deal of support. Ryan Duffy a 6’3” lefty from South St. Paul High School started on the mound. He threw 3 1/3 innings to earn the win, he gave up four hits, two runs, issued two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Ethan Lanthier a 6’5” righty from Northfield High School threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recored four strikeouts. Trevor Koenig a 6’11 lefty from St. Cloud Tech High School threw two innings in relief, he recorded four strikeouts. Adam Winkels a 6’2” righty from Albany High School threw one inning in relief, gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Huskies offense nine players collected hits, including four with multi-hit games. They were led by Sam Riola a junior from Blaine High School, he went

4-for-6 with a 400’ plus home run for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Drew Bulson a junior from St. Cloud Tech High School went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and he scored a run. Tate Wallat a sophomore from Todd Beamer High School Washington went 3-for-5 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Ethan Navratil a freshman from Albany High School went

3-for-5 for an RBI. Tyler Schiller a sophomore from Hutchinson High School went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. John Nett a sophomore from Kimberly High School Wisconsin went 1-for-5 with a double, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Max Gamm a senior from East Ridge High School went 1-for-5 for an RBI and he had a stolen base. Paul Steffensen a senior from Kenai Central High School Alaska went 1-for-5 with a double, a stolen base and he scored a run. Cameron Vollmer a junior from Hillcrest High School California went 1-for-3.

The Beavers starting pitcher Logan Barrick threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up twelve hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jacob Mathiason threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, three runs, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Beavers offense was led by Isaiah Beihn, he went 3-for-5 with a stolen base.

Sam Kalberer went 1-for-4 for two RBI’s and he was hit by a pitch and John Perkins earned a pair of walks. Michael O’Malley went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Derek Dolezal had a sacrifice bunt, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. James Wirt was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Parker Borg was hit by a pitch.

SCSU HUSKIES 11 BEMIDJI STATE UNIV. BEAVERS 4

(Sunday April 24th)

The Huskies defeated their NSIC rivals the Beavers, to extend their winning streak twelve games in a row. They collected nine hits, including two home runs, a triple and a double. This gave Jack Habeck the Huskies starting pitcher, a lefty from Appleton East High School Wisconsin a good deal of support. He threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Owen Anderson a righty from from Hudson High School Wisconsin threw one inning to close it out, he gave up three hits, three runs and one walk.

The Huskies offense had eight players collect hits, led by Drew Bulson a junior DH, he went 2-for-2 with a home run for two RBI’s, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Sam Riola a junior second baseman went 1-for-1 with a triple for two RBIs, he earned three walks, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored three runs. Tyler Schiller a sophomore left fielder went 1-for-3 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Paul Steffensen a senior right fielder went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and Tate Wallat a sophomore third baseman went 1-for-2 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Ethan Navratil a freshman first baseman went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run. Cameron Vollmer a junior catcher went 1-for-4 for an RBI and John Nett a sophomore center fielder went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run.

The Beavers starting pitcher Will Lavin threw five innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Konrad Kisch threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up three hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Derek Hoffman threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he recorded a strikeout.

The Beavers offense was led by James Wirt, he went 1-for-2 with a double and Hunter Daymond went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Tom KeohenI went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Jack Munson was credited for an RBI. Isaiah Biehn went 1-for-3, Sam Kalberer and Derek Dolezal both earned a walk.

SCSU HUSKIES 14 BEMIDJI STATE UNIVERSITY BEAVERS 7

(Sunday April 24th)

The Huskies defeated their NSIC rivals the Beavers, they collected eight hits, including a home run and a pair of doubles, aided by eleven walks. This extended their winning streak to thirteen games, they have now built a overall record of 28-10 and 20-4 in the NSIC. Tommy Thompson a righty from Chanhassen High School threw four innings, he gave up ten hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Shannon Ahern a lefty from The Academy of Holy Angels threw four innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Fabian Villegas a senior from Shadow Ridge High School Arizona threw one inning in relief to close it out, he issued one walks.

The Huskies offense was led by eight players collecting hits, Tyler Schiller a 5’10” sophomore went 2-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for three RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Drew Bulson a 6’0” junior went 1-for-4 for three RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Sam Riola a 6’1” junior went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had two stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Tate Wallat a 5’11” sophomore went 3-for-4, he earned a pair of walks and he score two runs. John Nett a 5’10” sophomore went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned three walks and he scored a pair of runs. Sawyer Smith a 6’4” freshman from Shoreland Lutheran High School Wisconsin went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run. Ethan Navratil a 6’4” freshman went 1-for-5 with a home run, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Paul Steffensen a 5’9” senior earned a pair of walks, he was credited for an RBI, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Max Gamm a 5’11” senior went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Beavers starting pitcher Alex Fietek threw one inning, he gave up two hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Pitcher of recorded was J. Marx, he gave up five hits, nine runs and three walks.

The Beavers offense was led by Jack Munson went 1-for-3 for three RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a run. James Wirt went 1-for-3 for two RBI’s and he earned a walk. Parker Borg went 2-for-5 for an RBI and Tom Keahen went 1-for-4. Zach Moritz a Albany High School graduate went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Sam Kalberer went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Hunter Daymond went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and John Perkins earned a walk and he scored a run. Isaiah Biehn went 1-for-5 and he scored a run.

UPCOMING GAMES:

Wednesday April 2

U OF M DULUTH BULLDOGS

1:30/3:30

@ Faber Field