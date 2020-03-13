SCSU Baseball Stunned, Saddened By Suspension Of Season [PODCAST]

The St. Cloud State baseball team's season is in limbo after their season was suspended, effective immediately. The Huskies had just returned from Florida and were loading the bus to play a series at Augustana when they got the news.

Head Coach Pat Dolan says that while the season still isn't cancelled fully, the outlook isn't promising.

"As of right now they have suspended Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference competition through April 1st," Dolan said. "Obviously its a tough blow... but you have to make the right decision and the safety and well being of the student athletes is the main concern."

SCSU students have seen their spring break extended a week, and Dolan expects classes to be online when they do resume. That doesn't leave a lot of time for the team to pick back up and play games again, not to mention the fact that the NCAA canceled all postseason games already.

"I think it's going to be difficult to have a season," Dolan said. "With the NCAA cancelling the postseason, that kind of gives you the idea that there's not going to be any regionals or postseason."

Dolan was quick to give a lot of credit to SCSU Athletic Director Heather Weems and President Robbyn Wacker for their communication in making this decision.

"Our bosses have done a really good job of being there for us," Dolan said.