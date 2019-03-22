SCSU Baseball Rolls Over Winona State Thursday

The #4 St. Cloud State University baseball team swept its doubleheader with Winona State on Saturday in Mauston, Wisconsin. The Huskies won game one 17-6 before winning game two 2-0.

St. Cloud State actually trailed game one 3-1 in the early innings before rallying for the lopsided win. Mitch Mallek paced the offense with four hits and three runs batted in, while Mat Meyer added a pair of hits and two runs batted in.

Game two was a pitchers' duel, with SCSU starter Cal Giese tossing five shutout innings to earn the victory, and Matt Butler picking up his third save of the season with four scoreless innings. Mallek gave the Huskies an insurance run with a solo home run in the sixth inning.

The Huskies are now 16-3 on the season and will play at Sioux Falls on Saturday and Sunday.