SCSU Assistant Coach Gibbons Retires

St. Cloud State University Assistant Men's Hockey Coach Mike Gibbons announced his retirement after a 40 year career, including the last 13 seasons at SCSU.

“In the 14 years I have been associated with the program, my wife and I have fallen in love with St. Cloud State, the community, the fans, the players and the staff,” Gibbons said in a statement released by SCSU Athletics. “I am certainly proud of our All-America and NHL players, but I am most proud of our players’ quality of character during my time at St. Cloud State. We have had outstanding student-athletes here at SCSU and they have helped make this program great."

St. Cloud State says the search for Gibbons' replacement will begin immediately.