Sauk Rapids-Rice, ROCORI Ranked In Top 10 (WEEK 3 SCHEDULE)
The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and the ROCORI Spartans are among the teams ranked in their respective top-ten polls heading into Week Three of the season.
The Storm (2-0) are ranked #9 in Class AAAAA, while the Spartans (3-0) check in at #2 in the AAAA poll.
Here's the schedule for Week Three:
Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm (2-0) at Alexandria Cardinals (1-1) (7 PM on AM 1390/FM 93.9 Granite City Sports)
The Storm check in at 2-0 after wins over Sartell at home and Tech on the road. The Storm will face a tough test in pass-heavy Alexandria, who threw for 364 yards in last week's nail-biting win at Bemidji.
Tech Tigers (0-3) at Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets (0-2)
The Tigers hit the road after a 29-7 loss to the Storm last week, while Cambridge-Isanti looks to earn its first win as well following losses to Elk River and St. Francis.
ROCORI Spartans (3-0) @ Apollo Eagles (1-2)
The Spartans check in with a resume that includes wins over Becker, Delano and Sartell, while the Eagles are coming off of a win against St. Francis last week.
Sartell Sabres (1-2) @ Brainerd Warriors (1-2)
The Sabres fell to Brainerd last week, while the Warriors beat Moorhead in Week Two.
Cathedral Crusaders (1-1) @ Zimmerman Thunder (1-1)
The Crusaders topped Foley last week to get to .500 on the early season, while the Thunder fell to Princeton.