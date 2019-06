The Sauk Rapids-Rice girls basketball team has a new coach in former assistant Jon Roesch. Roesch was an assistant coach under Megan Foley last season with the Storm.

Prior to last season's stint with the Storm, Roesch was the boys basketball coach at Sauk Rapids-Rice from 2001-2010. He also served as an assistant coach with the St. Cloud State men's basketball team for seven years from 2011-2018.