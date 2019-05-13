Sauk Rapids Man Dies in Northern Minnesota Boating Accident

DETROIT LAKES -- A Sauk Rapids man died in a boating accident over the weekend. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened just after 11:00 a.m. Sunday on Island Lake, about 18 miles northeast of Detroit Lakes.

Witnssess spotted a boat going in circles and someone in the water trying to grab onto the boat. Rescuers found an unresponsive man in the water. He was pulled from the water and they immediately began CPR. Emergency personnel then arrived and continued CPR until he was taken by air ambulance to Essentia Hospital in Fargo.

The victim was identified as 61-year-old Lyle Nelson of Sauk Rapids. The Sheriff's Office says Nelson died at the hospital.