Sauk Centre Man Charged With Molesting Girl

ST. CLOUD -- A Sauk Centre man is charged with sexually molesting a girl when she was as young as 11-years-old.

Thirty-eight-year-old Matthew Conrad Schmitz is charged in Stearns County District Court with two counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a victim under 16-years-old involving a significant relationship.

The girl was brought to the Child Advocacy Center in late January for a forensic interview regarding a sexual assault allegation against Schmitz. At the time, the girl said Schmitz had touched her breast while she was sleeping.

The girl returned to the center this month for a follow-up interview. The victim said she didn't give the full story in January because she didn't want to get Schmitz in trouble.

Court records show the girl said the sexual abuse started in August 2016 when she was 11-12-years-old and always occurred in the mornings when she pretended to be asleep. She told investigators it happened three to four times per month until she was 13-14-years-old.

Schmitz is making his first court appearance Friday.