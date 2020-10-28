Sartell’s Spencer Meier Named SCSU Captain

The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team announced its captains for the upcoming season on Wednesday.

Sartell graduate Spencer Meier will wear the 'C' on his sweater as team captain in 2020-21. Meier, a junior, will enter his third season with the Huskies this year. In 72 career games, Meier has tallied five goals, 15 assists and 68 blocked shots.

In between his time with the Sabres and Huskies, Meier played for the USHL's Fargo Force.

He will be joined by three alternate captains in seniors Seamus Donohue, who transferred from Michigan Tech following last season, Kevin Fitzgerald and Luke Jaycox.

"St. Cloud State hockey has been blessed with a tradition of outstanding captains and this year's group of captains is no exception," SCSU head coach Brett Larson said in a release. "These four players have earned the respect of our team and will be leaders on the ice and in the locker room for us this season."

The Huskies will open the season in early December as part of the NCHC 'bubble' to be held in Omaha, Nebraska.