Sartell senior basketball player Thomas Gieske will continue his college basketball career at Mayville State. Last week, Cathedral senior Nick Schaefer also announced he was headed to Mayville .

Courtesy: Sartell High School

Gieske has been a key part of the Sabres' turnaround this season, with Sartell improving to 15-4 so far this season after a 4-23 record last year.