Sartell Girls Basketball To Host ‘Sabres Helping Sabres’ Friday

The Sartell girls basketball team's annual " Sabres Helping Sabres " game Friday night when they host Princeton. Tip-off is set for 7:15 p.m.

Coach Katie Martin says the team tries to find someone in the local community that could use some help after being diagnosed with cancer.

"Every year we do a Coaches versus Cancer game, and we like to find someone in the community if we can," Martin said. "It's sad, but we usually don't have any problem finding someone."

This year's game will raise money for nine-year-old Lucy Ann Koehn, who was diagnosed with malignant myoepithelioma soft tissue high-grade sarcoma. It is a very rare form of cancer, with fewer than 100 cases reported worldwide.

"They found a tumor in October, and she has been going through chemo," Martin said. "She has been a tough and brave little girl, and we are excited to do what we can for her Friday night."

There will be activities before the game and at halftime to raise money to help the Koehn family.

Martin says it is very important for her team to host the event every year, as it helps keep things in perspective.

"Even though it might be small, we are excited to do what we can," Martin said. "Hopefully our girls carry that on as they go through life, finding ways to help others whenever they can."