Sartell Baseball Falls To Rosemount At State Tourney

The Sabres had their chances but ultimately fell 4-0 to #1 seed Rosemount at the Class AAAA baseball tournament Tuesday at CHS Field in St. Paul. The Sabres will play against the loser of the Anoka/Edina matchup on Wednesday in St. Anthony Village.

Sartell had runners on first and second with no one out in the top of the first inning but saw the rally fizzle with a ground ball double play and subsequent groundout. The Sabres loaded the bases with one out in the second inning but saw that rally snuffed out on an unconventional double play by left fielder Will Harder, who threw out Dylan Simones at home plate.

The Sabres had a runner in scoring position in each of the third, fourth and fifth innings as well but couldn't scrape a run across against Rosemount senior lefty Jack Thompson.

Sartell had two hits in the game but drew four walks and were hit by four pitches. The Irish scored a run on a sacrifice bunt in the second inning and added three more with a rally in the third.

The loss drops the Sabres to 19-6 on the season.