Sartell Area Home Destroyed in Early Morning Fire

SARTELL -- A Sartell area home has been destroyed in an early morning fire.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says fire crews were called to a home on Pine Ridge Road in Le Sauk Township just after midnight Monday morning.

The fire was called in by the homeowner who said his house and attached garage were on fire.

Stephen and Julie Muenchow, their three kids and the family dog were all able to get out safely.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.